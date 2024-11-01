Why You Should Think Twice Before Cooking Popcorn In The Air Fryer
The air fryer has quickly become a kitchen favorite across America, making it easy to whip up a wide range of foods in less time than a traditional oven and with tastier results than the microwave. But while it's versatile, not everything belongs in an air fryer. In fact, there are several common foods that should be avoided, and one of the more surprising contenders is popcorn — a popular snack that some people recommend but actually might not be the best choice for this appliance.
The problem lies in the way air fryers operate. They often don't get hot enough to consistently pop the kernels, but they can also overheat and burn, especially when loose kernels get stuck on the heating element, creating a potential fire hazard and possibly ruining the device. Popped popcorn is light enough, too, that it can fly up to the heating element, again potentially being a fire hazard or ruining the air fryer. There's also the issue of kernels falling through the basket, causing clogs or just creating a mess. While some people have successfully made popcorn in their air fryer, it's definitely something to think twice about, especially since there are safer methods to consider.
Safer ways to make popcorn
While air frying popcorn may not be the safest method, there are plenty of alternatives that can satisfy your craving. A dedicated popcorn maker is ideal, but not every home has one. Microwave popcorn is a go-to for a lot of people, but it's worth noting that this method presents a fire hazard as well because of the lining in the bag. If you do go this route, be sure to stay close by as the popcorn pops.
For a more hands-on approach, the classic stovetop method is a tried-and-true option that can be safe and rewarding. Just remember to never leave it unattended! Use a heavy-bottomed pot or wok with a lid, adding a few tablespoons of oil to ensure even popping. You can also experiment with different oils, seasonings, and other additions to add unique flavors to your popcorn.
Once you have popped popcorn, you can pull out the air fryer to make some caramel popcorn. This method allows you to enjoy a sweet treat while minimizing the risks associated with air frying raw kernels. Simply toss your popped corn with a buttery caramel sauce and give it a quick air fry to create a crunchy, irresistible snack.