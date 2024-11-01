Why You Should Think Twice Before Cooking Popcorn In The Air Fryer

The air fryer has quickly become a kitchen favorite across America, making it easy to whip up a wide range of foods in less time than a traditional oven and with tastier results than the microwave. But while it's versatile, not everything belongs in an air fryer. In fact, there are several common foods that should be avoided, and one of the more surprising contenders is popcorn — a popular snack that some people recommend but actually might not be the best choice for this appliance.

The problem lies in the way air fryers operate. They often don't get hot enough to consistently pop the kernels, but they can also overheat and burn, especially when loose kernels get stuck on the heating element, creating a potential fire hazard and possibly ruining the device. Popped popcorn is light enough, too, that it can fly up to the heating element, again potentially being a fire hazard or ruining the air fryer. There's also the issue of kernels falling through the basket, causing clogs or just creating a mess. While some people have successfully made popcorn in their air fryer, it's definitely something to think twice about, especially since there are safer methods to consider.