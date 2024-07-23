This Palermo Cloister Uses Centuries-Old Secrets To Make The Most Delicious Pastries

Palermo is a city full of secrets. The largest city in Sicily and fifth largest city in Italy is a labyrinth of streets — some very, very narrow — leading to unexpected sights and delicacies. Turn a tiny corner and stumble upon a magnificent palazzo. Enter a nondescript door and have the best pasta of your life. But perhaps one of the best secrets in Palermo is a well-known one. Called I segreti del chiostro (translated as "the secrets of the cloister") is both a bakery and a cultural project operating from the Santa Caterina monastery, located in Piazza Bellini in the historic Kalsa neighborhood. There, you can get the most incredible pastries made from very, very old recipes passed down by the nuns who used to bake there.

Visiting Santa Caterina is now a popular tourist activity for visitors to Palermo. Known as both a bakery and a museum that houses religious artifacts telling the story of Palermo's cultural and spiritual past, Santa Caterina is an adventure for all the senses. Though nuns no longer work there, you can watch bakers stuff cannolis and prepare other types of regional pastries. There's usually a bit of chaos, but that's part of the experience. Wait in line and then take your pastry to the courtyard to eat underneath the shade of the citrus trees. After all, these recipes were almost lost — it's a miracle you can get them today.