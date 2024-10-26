The Fast Food Mac And Cheese You Should Avoid Ordering At All Costs
At Chowhound, we value our readers — and their taste buds. Good mac and cheese is no trifling matter, regardless of whether it's from a fast food chain. The ultimate mac and cheese (like this recipe) is going to have a creamy béchamel cheese sauce base, soft macaroni pasta, and seasoning. Some restaurants, like Dave's Hot Chicken, Potbelly, and Chick-fil-A, hit the mark. Others do not serve a worthy mac — we're looking at you, Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard.
One of Chowhound's writers, Emily Alexander, went on a quest to determine the best and worst fast food mac and cheese by trying nine different versions herself. She concluded that Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard's mac and cheese was "downright awful" because of its dry noodles. What little cheese sauce the restaurant did put on its noodles didn't even taste right, according to the review. Perhaps it was a location issue, or maybe the recipe itself is just busted — it's not sounding like a good time to us.
Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard is a Colorado-based chain with a focus on burgers and frozen custard (as the name implies), but it's also known for its Wild Fries, which Alexander called "amazing." One dud on the menu doesn't cancel the bunch. So, if you live out West, save yourself the $3.99 and avoid the mac.
How to save a not-so-great mac and cheese
If you ever end up bringing home a sad-looking mac and cheese, there are a few ways to revive your side. Obviously, the point of fast food mac is to not have to put in any effort, but if you're someone who hates food waste and wants to get your money's worth, then you can still seriously upgrade your mac and cheese with certain ingredients. Most of them are probably already in your pantry or fridge.
Seasonings and spices that bring mac and cheese to life include paprika, pepper, chili flakes, parsley, nutmeg, a sprinkle of garlic or onion powder, or any Cajun seasoning mix. A dash of seasoning can make the cheese sauce far less bland. Another way to wake up those dormant flavors is by adding whatever cheese you've got at home (this will only work well if the pre-made mac and cheese is still warm). For dry noodles, a little scoop of butter, sour cream, or mayonnaise could reintroduce creaminess.
If it's not popping off by itself, maybe your mac needs a friend. Adding in leftover vegetables like broccoli could help, or if you're getting a burger from Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, scoop some of those noodles between the buns. And if all else fails, at least now you know which mac and cheese to avoid.