The Fast Food Mac And Cheese You Should Avoid Ordering At All Costs

At Chowhound, we value our readers — and their taste buds. Good mac and cheese is no trifling matter, regardless of whether it's from a fast food chain. The ultimate mac and cheese (like this recipe) is going to have a creamy béchamel cheese sauce base, soft macaroni pasta, and seasoning. Some restaurants, like Dave's Hot Chicken, Potbelly, and Chick-fil-A, hit the mark. Others do not serve a worthy mac — we're looking at you, Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard.

One of Chowhound's writers, Emily Alexander, went on a quest to determine the best and worst fast food mac and cheese by trying nine different versions herself. She concluded that Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard's mac and cheese was "downright awful" because of its dry noodles. What little cheese sauce the restaurant did put on its noodles didn't even taste right, according to the review. Perhaps it was a location issue, or maybe the recipe itself is just busted — it's not sounding like a good time to us.

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard is a Colorado-based chain with a focus on burgers and frozen custard (as the name implies), but it's also known for its Wild Fries, which Alexander called "amazing." One dud on the menu doesn't cancel the bunch. So, if you live out West, save yourself the $3.99 and avoid the mac.