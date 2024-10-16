Coca-Cola Recalls Thousands Of Cans Of Mislabeled 'Zero-Sugar' Lemonade

In September 2024, Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled tens of thousands of 12-ounce cans of mislabeled Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, because they in fact contained sugar, according to a report from the FDA. About 13,000 cases, each containing 12 cans of the drink, were recalled from stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. According to the FDA, no press release was issued for the recall. However, no illnesses have been reported to date, per VICE, and Coca-Cola told USA Today that none of the recalled product remains on the market.

The recall is classified as a Class 2 risk by the FDA, which defines the status as one where an affected product may cause minor but treatable health issues and where serious health risks are unlikely. So, the situation isn't of the same seriousness as the poultry recall for listeria on October 9, 2024, which was considered a Class 1 recall. However, for those avoiding sugar for health reasons, the mislabeled Minute Maid lemonades could still be cause for concern.