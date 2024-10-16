Coca-Cola Recalls Thousands Of Cans Of Mislabeled 'Zero-Sugar' Lemonade
In September 2024, Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled tens of thousands of 12-ounce cans of mislabeled Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, because they in fact contained sugar, according to a report from the FDA. About 13,000 cases, each containing 12 cans of the drink, were recalled from stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. According to the FDA, no press release was issued for the recall. However, no illnesses have been reported to date, per VICE, and Coca-Cola told USA Today that none of the recalled product remains on the market.
The recall is classified as a Class 2 risk by the FDA, which defines the status as one where an affected product may cause minor but treatable health issues and where serious health risks are unlikely. So, the situation isn't of the same seriousness as the poultry recall for listeria on October 9, 2024, which was considered a Class 1 recall. However, for those avoiding sugar for health reasons, the mislabeled Minute Maid lemonades could still be cause for concern.
What product is affected by the recall
This voluntary recall specifically included 12-pack cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade. The 12-ounce cans were distributed to retail markets in several midwestern states and found to be mislabeled. Rather than containing the sugar-free version of the drink, the cans contained regular Minute Maid Lemonade, which includes 40 grams of added sugar. The packaging of affected cases feature the UPC code 0 25000 12155 9 and either the code FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB. Individual cans were not recalled, nor does the recall include bottles or 7.5-ounce cans of any version of Minute Maid Lemonade.
There is no indication that Coca-Cola is requesting consumers who have purchased the cans to return them. However, if you have unopened cases and your receipt, you might consider asking your retailer for an exchange or refund. Otherwise, if the sugary version of Minute Maid lemonade is a concern, dispose of the recalled products by pouring them down the sink and recycling the cans.