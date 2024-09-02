Get More Creative With Your Steak By Serving It Charcuterie-Style

It's easy to fall into cooking ruts. Over time, you may find yourself using the same proteins and veggies, the same spice blends, the same hacks for quick sauces. There's no shame in that: The techniques that create the muscle memory required for efficient grocery shopping and quick and easy meal prep can lead to a hint of monotony. So, if you make steaks fairly often, you may be a bit tired of cooking the same vegetable and starch combos served alongside your usual strip or sirloin, and even a little ho-hum about chowing down.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there's a quick fix that transforms any steak dinner into a party. Artfully slicing steak up and serving it charcuterie style–with eye-catching cheeses, fruits, nuts, and other small bites not only refreshes the dish, but is a clever way to introduce different sides, sauces, and garnishes to an everyday meal. If you're already slicing and serving beef on a cutting board you're halfway there. The beauty of this hack is you don't have to change how you prepare and cook your steaks. Season them up, fry or broil them to your tastes: The only thing changing is how they're served.