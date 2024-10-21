What Is High Choice Beef?

If you've shopped for meat in the U.S., you've likely taken notice of the available top beef grades. Assessed by the USDA, high quality meat is delineated into prime, choice and select types. Producers apply to have their entire cows inspected by government workers, with a section of the ribs graded according to the resultant taste and texture.

The process seems straightforward enough, but it's not perfect. Especially in the choice category — the middle tier of marbling — there's a large amount of variety, with lower echelons containing half the fat. So that's where the term "high choice beef" comes in: It's the best third of the choice grade. Although not officially regulated by the USDA, coalitions of ranchers and other private brands have taken on delineating this quality meat type themselves.

High choice comes with lots of benefits. For the best cuts of steak, you're still getting incredibly good quality meat, all at a lower price point. In fact, with super fatty cuts like ribeye, the lesser marbling may even be advantageous, easing home cooking. Additionally, high choice beef is more accessible at both the grocery store and casual restaurants, meaning you can easily procure a cut for your cooking needs.