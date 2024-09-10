Why You Need A Fork For Perfectly Cut Cheese Slices

Once you have a serving dish, a fork, a sharp knife, and a block of cheese, you are ready to test out this brilliant hack. All you have to do is lightly press the sharp ends of the fork tines against the long edge of a block of cheese. Doing so will leave evenly spaced indentations that can serve as a guide for each cheese slice. Continue pressing the tines down the block until you have reached the desired amount of cheese you would like to serve.

When repeating the step, you want to line the first tine with your last indent to ensure that there is a uniform space between the groups of markings. When you are done, line your sharp knife with the indents as you slice the cheese. This will leave you with cheese slices that are not too thick or too thin and are consistent. Now the cheese is ready to be added to your charcuterie board along with your grapes, crackers, meats, and frozen pickles.

The hack is best used on semi-hard cheeses like cheddar, Gouda, Havarti, Swiss, and Gruyère. These cheeses are firm and will not crumble like a hard cheese or be spreadable like a soft cheese. It also works best on a cheese block that is a rectangle or square, as the tines can only accommodate part of the circular shape. With this hack, you will be building charcuterie boards to impress in no time.

