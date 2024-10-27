What's That Little Ball Rattling Around Inside Guinness Cans?

It's hard to beat the experience of having a bartender pour you a draught glass full of Guinness fresh from the tap, but the stout beer is also sold in bottles and cans. If you've ever purchased cans of Guinness, you've heard the rattling sound that an empty one makes. You may have wondered what's making all that racket, or you may be one of those people who's given into curiosity and sliced the can open to find a small, white plastic ball.

That little ball, known as a widget, was invented by Guinness brewers Tony Carey and Sammy Hildebrand in 1968. When you pour a can of the Irish beer into a glass, the widget serves to mimic the appearance of Guinness served right from the tap, giving you cascading bubbles and a nice foamy head in the comfort of your own home. While the widget might look simple, it's an engineering accomplishment that has changed the world of canned beer.