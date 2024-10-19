Here's Why You'll Need Your Stanley The Next Time You Make Hot Dogs For A Picnic

Enjoying a perfect picnic is a nice way to spend a sunny day. Something about eating a meal outside just hits differently, and you don't have to spend the money at a swanky al fresco dining restaurant when you can just pack up a few foods and have a picnic at your local park. Hamburgers and hot dogs are common picnic dishes, and thankfully, there's a sneaky trick to prevent those hot dogs from becoming cold dogs at your event: use your Stanley cup.

The Stanley has made waves over the last few years, and these days, it seems like everyone either has a Stanley or has some kind of insulated cup that resembles a Stanley, so many people already have them readily available. The next time you take hot dogs to the park, you can conveniently store them in a Stanley cup, which will keep them nice and warm until you're ready to dig in. If you're comfortable with boiled-water dogs, then this method works even better. But you can also crisp up those hot dogs before storing them.