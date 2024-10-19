Here's Why You'll Need Your Stanley The Next Time You Make Hot Dogs For A Picnic
Enjoying a perfect picnic is a nice way to spend a sunny day. Something about eating a meal outside just hits differently, and you don't have to spend the money at a swanky al fresco dining restaurant when you can just pack up a few foods and have a picnic at your local park. Hamburgers and hot dogs are common picnic dishes, and thankfully, there's a sneaky trick to prevent those hot dogs from becoming cold dogs at your event: use your Stanley cup.
The Stanley has made waves over the last few years, and these days, it seems like everyone either has a Stanley or has some kind of insulated cup that resembles a Stanley, so many people already have them readily available. The next time you take hot dogs to the park, you can conveniently store them in a Stanley cup, which will keep them nice and warm until you're ready to dig in. If you're comfortable with boiled-water dogs, then this method works even better. But you can also crisp up those hot dogs before storing them.
Your Stanley is all you need for warm hot dogs
Since the Stanley is a long, narrow, insulated drinking cup, it's the perfect shape for hot dogs. It keeps drinks hot for hours, so if you just cook up some hot dogs in a pan before your picnic and transfer them to the Stanley, they'll stay just the right temperature. Something to consider is that the steam will create condensation, which means that the crispy exterior on your hot dogs probably won't last, but once you load each one with your favorite toppings, you won't even notice.
If you don't mind a hot dog that's boiled in seasoned water (affectionately known as a dirty-water dog), then this method is even better. After boiling the hot dogs, fill the Stanley about halfway with the leftover hot water, then add the hot dogs into it; the water will ensure that they stay extra hot. This method will also keep them warmer, but it's understandable if you'd prefer the first option.