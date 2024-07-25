The Best Sauce Pairings For Unbeatable Bucatini Pasta

If you've never sunk your teeth into an al dente strand of bucatini, boy are you missing out. While not one of the most obscure pasta shapes, it is certainly underrepresented, at least amongst American diners, for whom classics like spaghetti, penne, and rigatoni always seem to dominate store shelves and menus. For the uninitiated, bucatini is essentially a marriage between long pasta styles and tubed pasta styles. It looks like a really girthy strand of spaghetti, but there is a hole running up the center, almost like a narrow drinking straw. It's a bit sturdier than most long noodles, although the center hole ensures you don't get an undercooked center. The result is a delightfully toothsome bite, while the hollow core holds sauce fantastically well.

Every pasta aficionado should enjoy a bowl of bucatini at least once in their life, so consider picking up a box on your next grocery run. Of course, the question remains of what sauce to pair it with. For a rundown of the best bucatini dishes, Chowhound spoke to Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. of Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri. He's a man so passionate about pasta that he started a radio show called "Live! from Jasper's Kitchen" to spread the gospel of Italian cuisine. Chef Mirabile is a big fan of bucatini, and in his mind, there's one sauce pairing that stands above all the others: Amatriciana.