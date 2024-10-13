The Ingredient Ina Garten Uses To Serve Cake Like A Restaurant

Whether you've invested time into whipping up your favorite cake for friends and family or you're simply slicing up a store-bought option, you may want to go the extra mile when it's time to serve dessert. Fortunately, there are ways to give your cake slices a restaurant-worthy look with very little effort.

Our all-time favorite Ina Garten desserts give plenty of baking inspiration, but the beloved cookbook author and James Beard Award-winning TV host also has a game-changing tip when it comes to serving cake. It doesn't even require any special equipment — just a single ingredient and a few seconds. Garten suggests spooning a little raspberry sauce onto your dish before plating a slice of cake on top. This can be accomplished quickly and easily by using the back of a spoon to spread the sauce around the plate (although you can also get creative with smears, swoops, drizzles, or drops).

This genius trick takes just seconds of your time and makes a major difference not only to your presentation, but flavor, too. Plus, if you're not a fan of raspberry or have something special in mind, you can even personalize your sauce and cake combination for an unforgettable dessert experience that is undeniably your own.