Mary Berry's Jam Hack For Better Frosted Cakes

Mary Berry's preferred jam for this hack is apricot, which offers a subtler flavor than other varieties and already has proven experience in coating cakes (apricot jam is traditionally slathered over Christmas cakes, either as a glaze or as an adhesive beneath marzipan and royal icing). She suggests warming the jam first — which loosens it for easier spreading — before straining it through a sieve to remove any lumps and brushing it over the top and sides of your cake.

That said, nothing is stopping you from using another flavor of jam. Just be sure to keep in mind the flavor of the frosting you intend to use, along with that of the cake itself. Apricot jam is obviously a good choice for fruitcakes, along with anything of a vanilla, coconut, or citrus nature. Berry or cherry jams, on the other hand, are a tasty option for cakes or frosting with a richer flavor, like coffee or chocolate.

When the time for glazing approaches, you want to cover every last inch of the cake's surface, before allowing the jam to set — just as you would a regular crumb coat — and moving on to the big finale, aka frosting (you could even use another shortcut here by combining store-bought frosting with whipped cream). Follow these tips from the Queen of Cakes, and we promise you'll be rewarded with a beautifully frosted cake, worthy of "The Great British Bake Off" itself.

