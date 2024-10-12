Why Raisins Stay Soft In Store-Bought Cereal

Raisins get a lot of tough love in the food world. However, they do have a lot of delicious uses. Of course, raisins are the star of many baked goods from cookies to cinnamon rolls. But the dried fruits might even have a place in your favorite sandwich; a brie grilled cheese is easily elevated with cinnamon raisin bread, for instance. Raisins also play a role at breakfast, commonly found nestled in boxes of cereal.

No one likes a dry, hard raisin, though; no wonder Duff Goldman soaks them before baking oatmeal raisin cookies. Fortunately, cereal rarely seems to suffer from this issue, as the dried fruits stay relatively soft and chewy before ever coming into contact with milk. There's actually a scientific reason behind this; glycerol is often added to the raisins to lower their water activity. Essentially, water activity describes the amount of water within a particular food, which can move and affect the moisture content and texture of other ingredients.

The struggle with raisins in cereal is that raisins have a high amount of water in them, even though they are technically dried grapes. By comparison, crunchy cereal bits don't contain a lot of water. By controlling the water activity in the raisins, cereal manufacturers ensure that the fruits can stay soft for a long time while simultaneously preventing any bran flakes or granola from becoming soft, achieving a delicate balance of texture necessary for keeping the shelf-stable breakfast food delicious.