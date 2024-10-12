Why Buying A Gallon Of Milk Looks Different In Canada

The first plastic bag was developed in 1965, and an American chemical company brought a thin plastic bag to Canada in 1967. The timing was convenient; Canada was transitioning from imperial measurements to using the metric system in the 1970s. The introduction of plastic bags offered a quick and flexible solution to adapt to the new measurements. Bagged milk, in particular, is also considered more sustainable than other packaging options. Glass milk bottles require a lot of energy to produce and have the highest potential of all packaging to contribute to global warming. While glass milk bottles can be recycled or reused, the recycling rates greatly vary throughout Canada. It is estimated that 70% of glass in Canada ends up in the landfill, but in places like Quebec City, 100% of glass is recycled.

When compared to plastic jugs, plastic milk bags use about 20-30% less plastic. Additionally, pillow pouches are thin and flexible, requiring about 20-30% less energy to produce and transport. According to some studies, this results in a reduction of greenhouse gases by 20-40%.

The conversation around food packaging and sustainability is increasingly becoming more prevalent, and even McDonald's has introduced more sustainable packaging for its McFlurries. Canada plans to ban single-use plastic bags by 2030, and it is unclear if pillow pouches will be included in the ban. Even though pillow pouches are single-use plastic and end up in landfills, they have been proven to be the most sustainable option for milk packaging in Canada.