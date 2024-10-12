The Spices You Should Turn To When Substituting Paprika

Let's face it: the spice rack can be overwhelming. Even if it's organized neatly and labeled, navigating the kaleidoscope of aromas and colors is tricky. And say you're already cooking, and a spice runs out — well with some savviness, such stress can be resolved spontaneously. So if Hungarian or Spanish fare is on the menu and the paprika's gone, then no fear; there's a range of available substitutions.

First of all, it's helpful to remember what exactly paprika is made from. This powdered spice comes from the many varieties of the Capsicum annuum species — what we call bell peppers, poblanos, jalapenos and more in raw form. Subsequently, the resultant flavor covers a broad palate from spicy to sweet and smokey, defined not only by the employed fruit, but the processing method, too. Regardless of the type, a bright vibrant color is a unifying quality.

So, you'll need to consider the paprika required in the dish to make the ideal substitution. The logical starting point is other forms of powdered peppers like chipotle or chili powder. However, there are other clever options like tomato powder or even ground cinnamon. So dig into the many possibilities to satisfy the culinary swap with the tastiest result.