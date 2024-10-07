The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Leftover Salmon

Salmon is such a fantastic, versatile protein that's rich in omega-3s and B vitamins. It can be baked, broiled, fried, poached, or smoked. There are many options, but there are also a number of easy mistakes to make when preparing salmon. Most involve under-processing (not removing pin bones), over-processing (removing the skin), or overcooking the whole thing and drying it out. But, there's one big mistake that can happen the next day, no matter how perfect your fish was the night before.

Our immediate instinct with leftovers is to reheat them, but can be a mistake with salmon. Salmon is dependent on trapped moisture for the best flavor and texture. That's why it's best to pull it off the heat just before it's done cooking and let it finish on the plate. Reheating can dry out a succulent piece of fish and ruin it. So, what's the solution?

All of those times you felt too tired to do anything with leftovers are about to be justified (when it comes to salmon, anyway). Popping leftover salmon in the microwave for a minute does a disservice to all your hard work the night before. Instead, set it out at room temperature for 10 or 15 minutes to warm up a little, and then enjoy. You'll reap the benefits of great cooking, and salmon can taste even better the next day since the oils and seasonings have had a chance to marinate.