The Key To Storing Kale So It Actually Lasts

Kale is a pleasantly bitter green with incredible versatility in both cooked and raw dishes. Even better, the different varieties of kale each come with their own distinct colors and textures, from the bumpy-skinned dinosaur kale to the tight-packed bunches of curly kale. Kale seems so durable and strong (have you ever tried to eat a raw stem?), but like any vegetable or fruit, kale wilts and eventually spoils if not stored correctly. Having to toss out kale because it has gone bad is an obvious issue if you're trying to reduce food waste, so knowing the best way to keep this nutritious green in tip-top condition in storage is a must.

To start with, kale shares a golden rule with many other produce items: Don't wash it until you're going to use it; excess moisture is its enemy. With that in mind, when storing kale in the fridge, you want to make sure you're either wrapping the greens in something absorbent or drying them thoroughly before storage if you did choose to wash them first. And if you need to keep your kale longer-term, the freezer is actually a fantastic option. With these tips, your greens should actually last in storage the way you intend them to when you place them in the crisper drawer with dreams of kale Caesar salads and Buddha bowls.