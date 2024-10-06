Chicago Gravy Bread Is A Dish That Perfectly Fits Its Name
The Windy City is famous for several dishes, including the iconic deep-dish pizza, the jam-packed Chicago-style hot dog, and, most recently highlighted in the hit Hulu series "The Bear", the classic Italian beef sandwich. A spicy or slightly sweet endeavor depending on which type of peppers you top it with, this sandwich is traditionally made of thinly sliced roast beef on an Italian roll that's dunked in a healthy serving of au jus sauce, the rich leftover gravy from roasting the meat. There, lurking in the shadows of this popular concoction, is an often forgotten Chicago favorite — gravy bread.
As simple as the name makes it sound, Chicago's gravy bread is just the Italian roll from an Italian beef sandwich soaked in the roast beef's au jus. The city doesn't take the word "soaked" lightly, as this roll is so doused in sauce that it actually has a wrinkled appearance. That might not sound appetizing, but many Chicagoans swear by this surprisingly comforting delicacy.
The roots of Chicago gravy bread might surprise you
Despite its association with the Chicago Italian beef sandwich, gravy bread has roots that stretch further back and farther east than you might think. Appalachian gravy bread has been enjoyed by Pennsylvania Dutch communities for a long time. Unlike Chicago gravy bread, these rolls are dipped in a hefty helping of a thick, creamy gravy instead of au jus. This practice likely originated from one of Appalchia's signature dishes, biscuits and gravy. In the nineteenth century, biscuits and "sawmill" gravy were a cheap meal that could keep workers fed and energized.
So, whether you're enjoying gravy bread Chicago- or Appalachia-style, both seem to have come about from the same need — keeping people fed when there's little money and ingredients to go around. It's one of those recipes that comes about when there is little left in the pantry and you're trying to fill tummies.
The secret is in the seasoning
While similar to its cousin, the French Dip (a sandwich made with thinly sliced roast beef that's been braised in a broth), what sets Chicago Italian beef apart is the robust seasonings. Typically braised with seasonings like garlic powder, celery salt, fennel, coriander, smoked paprika, basil, oregano, thyme, and, red pepper flakes, the broth from this roast beef has a real kick of flavor.
Additionally, most Italian beef spots in Chicago infuse their broth with a pickled vegetable relish known as giardiniera. Although it's also enjoyed as a topping for the sandwich itself, including it in during the braising process adds another layer of tangy goodness. With this much flavor packed in from the get-go, it's easy to see why something as simple as an Italian roll dipped into this blend would be so delicious. So, next time you're in Chicago, whether you're at Al's or Portillo's, consider requesting the gravy bread — they might even mistake you for a local.