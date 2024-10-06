Chicago Gravy Bread Is A Dish That Perfectly Fits Its Name

The Windy City is famous for several dishes, including the iconic deep-dish pizza, the jam-packed Chicago-style hot dog, and, most recently highlighted in the hit Hulu series "The Bear", the classic Italian beef sandwich. A spicy or slightly sweet endeavor depending on which type of peppers you top it with, this sandwich is traditionally made of thinly sliced roast beef on an Italian roll that's dunked in a healthy serving of au jus sauce, the rich leftover gravy from roasting the meat. There, lurking in the shadows of this popular concoction, is an often forgotten Chicago favorite — gravy bread.

As simple as the name makes it sound, Chicago's gravy bread is just the Italian roll from an Italian beef sandwich soaked in the roast beef's au jus. The city doesn't take the word "soaked" lightly, as this roll is so doused in sauce that it actually has a wrinkled appearance. That might not sound appetizing, but many Chicagoans swear by this surprisingly comforting delicacy.