The First Ever Cocktail Used An Unexpected Mixer

When you're making a drink today, the most common mixers that you're likely to reach for — for better or worse — are things like club soda, tonic water, coke, or maybe even ginger beer (for the Dark and Stormy enthusiasts.) Back in the 17th century, though, such ingredients were scarce, especially for sailors out at sea who had to deal with rationing. So, sometime in the 1600s, British sailors picked up an idea from the local people in colonial India: the tea punch.

The recipe, found by writer and historian David Wondrich, was very simple. You started off with aged rum (different from dark rum) sweetened with demerara sugar, a type of large-grained brown sugar. A touch of citrus juice — such as lime — was added to provide tartness and a dose of vitamin C to prevent scurvy. Finally, the mixture was topped off with strong black tea to help keep the sailors alert during their shifts. While far from a sophisticated cocktail, it was undoubtedly more palatable than the watered-down alcoholic ration sailors knew as navy grog.

Depending on what was available aboard, people could've swapped the tea for plain water or other mixers as they saw fit. But the basic formula (alcohol, sweetener, citrus, then a mixer) would've remained the same. As one of the earliest mixed drinks around, the tea punch basically set the blueprint for all modern-day cocktails. Who would've thought that tea, of all the mixers, played such a big role in the history of imbibing?

