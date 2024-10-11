The Best Food To Eat Before Fasting For Yom Kippur

When the time comes for the sacred day of atonement that is Yom Kippur, those who observe do so in part by participating in a 25-hour fasting period. The intention is to demonstrate discipline and experience a kind of physical stasis that facilitates reflection.

In order to prepare for this fast, observers may take several days to condition themselves by making certain dietary adjustments. Weaning off or reducing caffeine intake, for example, and doubling down on hydration well in advance will all help ward off dizzy spells, fatigue, or headaches.

When it comes to food, it may seem intuitive to bulk up on rich dishes that might make you feel full, but there are some nutrient considerations that will help you remain sustained during the long period without eating, and which also won't result in blood sugar spikes and crashes. You'll want to seek out high-fiber, quality protein and fat options, and whole grain carbohydrates when possible — along with lots of hydrating liquids.