The Best Food To Eat Before Fasting For Yom Kippur
When the time comes for the sacred day of atonement that is Yom Kippur, those who observe do so in part by participating in a 25-hour fasting period. The intention is to demonstrate discipline and experience a kind of physical stasis that facilitates reflection.
In order to prepare for this fast, observers may take several days to condition themselves by making certain dietary adjustments. Weaning off or reducing caffeine intake, for example, and doubling down on hydration well in advance will all help ward off dizzy spells, fatigue, or headaches.
When it comes to food, it may seem intuitive to bulk up on rich dishes that might make you feel full, but there are some nutrient considerations that will help you remain sustained during the long period without eating, and which also won't result in blood sugar spikes and crashes. You'll want to seek out high-fiber, quality protein and fat options, and whole grain carbohydrates when possible — along with lots of hydrating liquids.
Notable noshes for quality sustenance
There are plenty of meal options that will provide the necessary elements to carry you through the fast, and they can be full of flavor as well as functional. Try a protein-packed lunch like baked chicken or salmon with a veggie side like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or carrots, along with a high fiber starch like brown rice or potatoes. Stews are a great option as well, as is a simple butternut squash soup recipe. You'll want to minimize salt or other ingredients that might make you thirstier, so if you're planning to pick up some easy items from the market, check nutrition labels to determine the best and worst canned soups at the grocery store, as many contain high levels of sodium.
When it comes to carbs, a whole wheat bagel with cream cheese, tuna salad, or other tasty toppings can be sustaining and delicious. And if you're craving something sweet, reach for a vibrant fruit salad that has bonus points for delivering hydration, too.
If you have particular concerns when it comes to your pre-fast dietary choices, you may want to seek physician support. But with simple strategies, quality selections, and your palate to guide you, you can soundly prepare for the holiday ahead.