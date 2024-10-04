Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Is An Unexpected Chip-And-Dip Combo
The Today Show has had its fair share of fun food moments. Some of the most unique ideas came from host Hoda Kotb, who recently announced she will be leaving the show at the end of 2024 to focus on her family. As sad as viewers are to see her go, her legacy is also celebrated by her eclectic foodie ideas. One of Kotb's go-to snacks is a chip-and-dip combo, which sounds regular enough. However, it's the specific types of chip and dip that really make this snack stand out.
The television host specified that her snack must be made with scoop Fritos and French onion dip. She points out that scoop Fritos are especially great for this, as they can really hold a generous amount of dip. The snack is simple to prepare and great for sharing, so why not give the chip-and-dip combo a try at your next afternoon tea party or family get-together?
Fritos and French onion dip
The essential component of this snack is specifically Fritos Scoops. These are a thicker version of normal Fritos, designed to hold dip more effectively. Their flavor is still the same as original Fritos, but they also have some noticeable extra crunch thanks to their size. Of course, if you have a tortilla chip preference, you can easily riff on Hoda Kotb's idea. Stores stock dozens of types of tortilla chips, each with their own unique texture and flavor, so you can switch things up by mixing and matching chips for a variety of different options.
As for the French onion dip, unfortunately, Kotb doesn't specify if she prefers a certain brand of dip or if she makes it at home herself. However, much like the type of chip, it's easy to get creative and have fun with it. You can combine store-bought French onion dip with extra ingredients or learn to make your own at home.