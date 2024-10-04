Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Is An Unexpected Chip-And-Dip Combo

The Today Show has had its fair share of fun food moments. Some of the most unique ideas came from host Hoda Kotb, who recently announced she will be leaving the show at the end of 2024 to focus on her family. As sad as viewers are to see her go, her legacy is also celebrated by her eclectic foodie ideas. One of Kotb's go-to snacks is a chip-and-dip combo, which sounds regular enough. However, it's the specific types of chip and dip that really make this snack stand out.

The television host specified that her snack must be made with scoop Fritos and French onion dip. She points out that scoop Fritos are especially great for this, as they can really hold a generous amount of dip. The snack is simple to prepare and great for sharing, so why not give the chip-and-dip combo a try at your next afternoon tea party or family get-together?