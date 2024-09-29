The Belgium Museum That's Dedicated To A Beloved Fruit
When you think about culinary tourism, you probably picture eating your weight in pasta in Italy or sampling the best of Bangkok's street food. But there are also more niche tourist attractions for foodies, like the museum in Belgium that's dedicated entirely to strawberries.
The aptly named Musée de la Fraise, or Strawberry Museum — located in Belgium's strawberry capital, the village of Wépion — teaches visitors all about the tasty fruit, with a special emphasis on the history of strawberries in the surrounding Meuse Valley. The museum also boasts a berry garden with 15 varieties of strawberries that you can try in addition to other local fruits.
Once inside the Strawberry Museum, you'll be treated to exhibits on strawberries' history, cultural significance, and place in the culinary world. Although the official languages of Belgium are French, German, and Dutch, the museum has English translations available. After browsing the exhibits, you can stop by the museum's gift shop for an assortment of strawberry products including liqueurs and jams.
Why is Wépion known for its strawberries?
According to The New York Times, Wépion held its first official strawberry market in 1933, so the area has long been known for its production of the popular fruit. Paul Gobiet, a spokesperson for La Criée de Wépion, told the outlet that Wépion strawberries' superiority comes down to how and when they're picked.
Unlike many other strawberry sellers, Wépion growers don't ship their product far and wide, which allows them to wait until the strawberries are fully ripe before they pick them. The pickers also take extra care with the fruit, grabbing them only by their fingernails so as not to bruise them. The result is a juicy, flavor-packed strawberry without any mushy bruised spots.
If you happen to find yourself in Belgium, Wépion is located in the city of Namur, about an hour and a half away from Brussels by train. You can't visit the area without trying the famous strawberries and stopping by the museum erected in their honor.