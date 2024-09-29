The Belgium Museum That's Dedicated To A Beloved Fruit

When you think about culinary tourism, you probably picture eating your weight in pasta in Italy or sampling the best of Bangkok's street food. But there are also more niche tourist attractions for foodies, like the museum in Belgium that's dedicated entirely to strawberries.

Advertisement

The aptly named Musée de la Fraise, or Strawberry Museum — located in Belgium's strawberry capital, the village of Wépion — teaches visitors all about the tasty fruit, with a special emphasis on the history of strawberries in the surrounding Meuse Valley. The museum also boasts a berry garden with 15 varieties of strawberries that you can try in addition to other local fruits.

Once inside the Strawberry Museum, you'll be treated to exhibits on strawberries' history, cultural significance, and place in the culinary world. Although the official languages of Belgium are French, German, and Dutch, the museum has English translations available. After browsing the exhibits, you can stop by the museum's gift shop for an assortment of strawberry products including liqueurs and jams.

Advertisement