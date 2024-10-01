How Long Do Canned Beans Last Once Opened?
For most people, the biggest appeal of canned food is its lengthy shelf life — under the right conditions, canned goods can last up to five years when stored properly. Unfortunately, all the preservative magic goes out the window as soon as a can is opened. Once foreign germs are allowed to bypass the metal shell, it's only a matter of days before the food has to be tossed out. This applies to all canned foods, including beans. Whether you want to beef up a rice bowl with some extra protein or make a cozy three-bean vegetarian chili, canned beans are a versatile ingredient that should be a staple in every kitchen. However, once opened, they won't last for long.
A can of beans should be used within four days of opening. According to the USDA, opened canned goods with a low acid content can last three to four days in the refrigerator. Any longer and the beans run the risk of going bad and making you feel worse, as eating spoiled beans can cause some serious gastrointestinal issues. While beans are known to be a little strong on one's tummy (rinsing them can prevent flatulence!), they shouldn't normally require a trip to the ER.
How to keep beans fresh
When you're ready to stow away your extra beans, it's best to transfer them into a sealed, airtight container before putting them in the refrigerator. You can keep the beans in their original can, though they might take on a metallic flavor if you wait too long to eat them. Just cover the top of the can with a piece of aluminum foil or plastic wrap. Before digging into your leftover beans again, make sure to check for any signs of spoilage. A foul odor or slimy texture are sure signs that something's gone wrong and that they should be thrown out.
If you know you won't be able to get back to your beans before they go bad but you don't want to bin them, you can store them in the freezer for up to six months. Just put the beans in a large freezer bag or container and remove all the excess air. Or, if you'd rather avoid having a surplus of beans in the first place, try adding these ingredients to upgrade canned beans so you eat them all up every time!