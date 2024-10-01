How Long Do Canned Beans Last Once Opened?

For most people, the biggest appeal of canned food is its lengthy shelf life — under the right conditions, canned goods can last up to five years when stored properly. Unfortunately, all the preservative magic goes out the window as soon as a can is opened. Once foreign germs are allowed to bypass the metal shell, it's only a matter of days before the food has to be tossed out. This applies to all canned foods, including beans. Whether you want to beef up a rice bowl with some extra protein or make a cozy three-bean vegetarian chili, canned beans are a versatile ingredient that should be a staple in every kitchen. However, once opened, they won't last for long.

A can of beans should be used within four days of opening. According to the USDA, opened canned goods with a low acid content can last three to four days in the refrigerator. Any longer and the beans run the risk of going bad and making you feel worse, as eating spoiled beans can cause some serious gastrointestinal issues. While beans are known to be a little strong on one's tummy (rinsing them can prevent flatulence!), they shouldn't normally require a trip to the ER.