Ghost S'mores Dip Is The Trick For A Creative Halloween Treat
Nothing says fall like crowding around a campfire to make delicious, hot s'mores. The combination of melty marshmallows, Hershey's chocolate, and crispy graham crackers makes the perfect melty sweet treat (and you can upgrade your s'mores with a few secret ingredients). This festive Halloween dessert takes those components that we all love and turns them into a shareable dessert dip. You just need to gather three ingredients, pop them in the oven, and then serve them with graham crackers.
Ghost s'mores dip is a simple recipe consisting of marshmallows, chocolate chips, and heavy cream. By baking the marshmallows over the cream and chocolate mixture, you get a perfect, gooey, and sweet dessert dip with the classic toasted marshmallows and chocolate flavor of s'mores. To give the fun dessert dip a Halloween spin, swap out regular marshmallows for ghost marshmallows. The spooky marshmallow topping makes the dish both festive and delicious. It's the perfect last-minute dessert to serve at your next Halloween party!
Tips for making and baking the ghost s'mores dip
To make ghost 'smore dip, you can purchase marshmallow ghosts or use regular large marshmallows. To assemble the easy dip, sprinkle semi-sweet chocolate chips over the bottom of your baking dish. Be sure the chocolate chips are in a fairly even layer and cover the bottom of the dish. Then, pour warm heavy cream over the chocolate chips to make the filling extra rich and creamy. Lay the marshmallow ghosts in a single layer over the top so that the chocolate chips are covered in soft, pillowy marshmallows. If you're using regular marshmallows, tou can place mini chocolate chips on each marshmallow to make the ghost eyes and mouth.
After assembling the recipe, pop the baking dish in a hot oven. You can tell that the s'mores dish is done when the tops of the marshmallows are turning golden and the chocolate is melted. To make it exactly how you like, adjust the baking time based on how you like your s'mores — leave the dish in the oven a little longer if you prefer crisp and charred marshmallows, or take the recipe out earlier for a light and puffy marshmallow topping.
The classic marshmallow dip needs to be melty and warm, so time the recipe so that it's coming out of the oven a few minutes before serving. Enjoy it with sweet graham crackers to scoop up the gooey marshmallow and chocolate mixture for a party-style, s'mores-inspired dip!
How to serve ghost s'mores dip
Serve the warm s'mores dip with graham crackers for dipping. You can break the graham cracker sheets into four rectangles to make them into even, bite-size party dippers and avoid the larger graham crackers breaking in the dip.
Graham crackers are the most obvious option to serve with this dish. The crispy crackers work well to scoop up the melty marshmallow and chocolate mixture, and they bring the final s'more component into the party snack. However, you can also put the ghost dip out with other snacks for dipping. Sliced apples, pretzels, vanilla wafers, Oreos, shortbread cookies, or gingersnap cookies all make delicious dipping options. If you're hosting a party, try putting out a serving platter with lots of different crackers, cookies, and fruit options for your guests to choose from. The ghost s'mores recipe is a delicious starting point that you can get creative with and add lots of flavors to! And, don't forget other festive favorites, such as your favorite fall cocktails and at-home pumpkin spice lattes!