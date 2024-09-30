Ghost S'mores Dip Is The Trick For A Creative Halloween Treat

To make ghost 'smore dip, you can purchase marshmallow ghosts or use regular large marshmallows. To assemble the easy dip, sprinkle semi-sweet chocolate chips over the bottom of your baking dish. Be sure the chocolate chips are in a fairly even layer and cover the bottom of the dish. Then, pour warm heavy cream over the chocolate chips to make the filling extra rich and creamy. Lay the marshmallow ghosts in a single layer over the top so that the chocolate chips are covered in soft, pillowy marshmallows. If you're using regular marshmallows, tou can place mini chocolate chips on each marshmallow to make the ghost eyes and mouth.

After assembling the recipe, pop the baking dish in a hot oven. You can tell that the s'mores dish is done when the tops of the marshmallows are turning golden and the chocolate is melted. To make it exactly how you like, adjust the baking time based on how you like your s'mores — leave the dish in the oven a little longer if you prefer crisp and charred marshmallows, or take the recipe out earlier for a light and puffy marshmallow topping.

The classic marshmallow dip needs to be melty and warm, so time the recipe so that it's coming out of the oven a few minutes before serving. Enjoy it with sweet graham crackers to scoop up the gooey marshmallow and chocolate mixture for a party-style, s'mores-inspired dip!

