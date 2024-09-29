Before You Toss Those Stale Donuts, Try Re-Frying Them

It's hard not to step into a donut shop like a wide-eyed, sugar-crazed child and order a full dozen, even though your roommate or partner is the only one at home available to eat them. After devouring a few, you're still left with a lot of donuts sitting on the counter, or stashed in the fridge, and regardless of how well they're kept, they're pastries that just don't hit right the day after.

There are several ways to rehabilitate a bunch of stale donuts, from using them in everything from day-old doughnut bread pudding to bite-sized cake pops, but if you want to keep it simple, there's one incredibly delicious solution. All you have to do to make stale glazed donuts magical again is re-fry them in a skillet with butter. Now you'll have soft, fresh-tasting donuts for breakfast for days on end! In fact, this reheating hack is so amazing, you might be tempted to let a dozen glazed beauties go stale on purpose.