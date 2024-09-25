Iconic Frozen Food Company Schwan's Ceases Operations After 72 Years

Frozen foods have played an important role in the culinary world practically forever. Not only are they convenient, but with the right knowledge, elevating frozen dinners couldn't be easier. Not to mention the many freezer hacks that save money and effort, which can be really helpful when you're in a pinch. Companies like Schwan's, which rebranded to Yelloh in 2022, have even built businesses around these comfort foods. However, Schwan's time in frozen food home delivery has sadly come to an end. After 72 years of business providing customers with favorites like pot pies and pizzas, the company announced that it will call it quits come November.

The announcement was made earlier this week (via CBS). Yelloh board members have cited issues like the supply chain being disrupted and problems with hiring as reasons behind the closure. The shuttering will result in layoffs and store closures throughout the Minnesota area, where the company is based. There have been no announcements regarding the other locations across the nation.