Iconic Frozen Food Company Schwan's Ceases Operations After 72 Years
Frozen foods have played an important role in the culinary world practically forever. Not only are they convenient, but with the right knowledge, elevating frozen dinners couldn't be easier. Not to mention the many freezer hacks that save money and effort, which can be really helpful when you're in a pinch. Companies like Schwan's, which rebranded to Yelloh in 2022, have even built businesses around these comfort foods. However, Schwan's time in frozen food home delivery has sadly come to an end. After 72 years of business providing customers with favorites like pot pies and pizzas, the company announced that it will call it quits come November.
The announcement was made earlier this week (via CBS). Yelloh board members have cited issues like the supply chain being disrupted and problems with hiring as reasons behind the closure. The shuttering will result in layoffs and store closures throughout the Minnesota area, where the company is based. There have been no announcements regarding the other locations across the nation.
How Schwan's closure will proceed
Customers can continue to order products via Yelloh until November 8. After that date, the company will move forward with closing locations. Employees will remain on payroll until November 22 specifically, which is when the company will begin letting workers go. "Our concern is now for our employees and caring for them as well come to terms with the fact that this business — that served millions of families and provided a livelihood for thousands over decades — has regrettably run its life cycles," board member Michael Ziebell said in a press statement (via FOX59). In Minnesota, a total of 176 employees and eight store locations will be affected by this closure, but Yelloh employs 1,100 people throughout the country.
The specific reasons for the closure are mostly related to the ever-changing market and consumer needs. According to board members, the pandemic played a big part in altering the way people shop for food. That and the difficulty with staffing were enough to make the home delivery service decide to pack it in.