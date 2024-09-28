This Ohio Chain's Signature Dish Is A Sub-Burger Mashup
Most people probably don't think of Ohio when they're naming national food hotspots, but Ohio is actually a food-filled state with lots to offer. Don't believe us? Springdale, Ohio is home to a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, which placed fourth in our ranking of U.S. seafood chains. The state is also home to one of the best meatball subs in the U.S. (according to reviews) thanks to Dave's Cosmic Subs.
Unfortunately, a lot of the great food in Ohio isn't yet available nationwide. As just one example, Cleveland-based sandwich sub chain Mr. Hero is one of Ohio's best food options that has yet to become widespread. The chain is perhaps best known for its Romanburger, which is a sandwich sub filled with burger patties and all the classic burger trimmings.
Not only is the Romanburger unique, but according to Mr. Hero's website, it's the chain's best-selling sandwich. Try ordering the Romanburger with a side of waffle fries for extra deliciousness. If you're ever traveling through Cleveland, the Romanburger is a unique foodie experience worth stopping for.
What makes up a Romanburger
The Romanburger is a specialty dish that can only be found at Mr. Hero locations. The sandwich was invented by the chain's founder, Robert A. Coulson, and ever since the chain's opening in 1965, the Romanburger has remained popular among customers. The sandwich may look complicated, but it's a relatively simple combination of burger ingredients and sub sandwich bread. The stars of the show are two burger patties placed side by side to match the length of the bread. The sandwich also contains grilled salami and Italian luncheon meat for an extra helping of protein.
Besides meat, the sandwich is stacked with all kinds of sandwich fixings, including Swiss American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Last but not least, the sandwich has a nice helping of Mr. Hero's house dressing, another specialty of the sandwich chain. The result is a sandwich-burger combo that's wholly unique to the state of Ohio.