This Ohio Chain's Signature Dish Is A Sub-Burger Mashup

Most people probably don't think of Ohio when they're naming national food hotspots, but Ohio is actually a food-filled state with lots to offer. Don't believe us? Springdale, Ohio is home to a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, which placed fourth in our ranking of U.S. seafood chains. The state is also home to one of the best meatball subs in the U.S. (according to reviews) thanks to Dave's Cosmic Subs.

Unfortunately, a lot of the great food in Ohio isn't yet available nationwide. As just one example, Cleveland-based sandwich sub chain Mr. Hero is one of Ohio's best food options that has yet to become widespread. The chain is perhaps best known for its Romanburger, which is a sandwich sub filled with burger patties and all the classic burger trimmings.

Not only is the Romanburger unique, but according to Mr. Hero's website, it's the chain's best-selling sandwich. Try ordering the Romanburger with a side of waffle fries for extra deliciousness. If you're ever traveling through Cleveland, the Romanburger is a unique foodie experience worth stopping for.