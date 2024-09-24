Potential Strike With Dockworkers Could Threaten Your Banana Supply

The aisles of American grocery stores might be a bit more sparse in the coming weeks, as East Coast dockworkers warn of a potential strike. This strike would heavily impact the import of bananas, the most popularly consumed fruit in the country per Crop Trust. The potential work stoppage would also impact the availability of other fruits and various products. This strike would affect the East Coast and Gulf coast ports of the United States. The news comes from The International Longshoremen's Association, which speaks for 45,000 dock workers across dozens of U.S. ports. The ILA says that a strike will begin on October 1, 2024 if a new contract for its workers is not presented.

Advertisement

The ILA is calling for an 80% increase in pay over the course of six years, as well as restrictive measures against automation. Harold Daggett, the leader of the ILA said in a statement that "A sleeping giant is ready to roar on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, if a new Master Contract Agreement is not in place." If no contract is in place by the deadline, any food or supplies that arrive at the port will be left to spoil, leading to up to a $7.5 billion dollar hit to the economy, according to The Orange County Register.