Kodiak Cakes Recalls Waffles In 13 States For Plastic Contamination
Kodiak Cakes, LLC has issued a recall of its 40-count Buttermilk & Vanilla Kodiak Power Waffles due to the "potential presence of soft plastic film," according to a recall notice sent to Costco members. The recalled waffles were sold between July 15th, 2024 and August 25, 2024 in Midwest Costco stores. The 13 states to which potentially affected waffles were shipped include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
The best-by date for the potentially contaminated waffles is January 10th, 2026, while the UPC code is 705599019203. The recall is only for boxes with lot code 24193-WL4 and time stamp 12:00-23:00.
If you have an unopened box of Kodiak's Power waffles that fits this description, follow the safest way to dispose of recalled food and return it to Costco for a full refund. Customers who have further questions or concerns can reach out to Kodiak's customer service by email at flapjacks@kodiakcakes.com or phone at 801-328-4067. As of August 26th, 2024, no injuries or illnesses had been reported in relation to the recall.
The FDA's classification of the recall
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 7,300 boxes of Kodiak's Power Waffles are potentially contaminated with the soft plastic film. While most of the biggest food recalls in history have been due to harmful bacteria found in food products, foreign objects that accidentally make their way into food or packaging can also pose a significant health risk. Kodiak's recall was voluntarily initiated on August 26th, 2024, while the FDA classification was determined to be Class II a couple of weeks later on September 13.
When a food or medical product violates FDA laws, the manufacturer is responsible for issuing a recall. Once a product has been recalled, the FDA evaluates the potential adverse health effects and determines a classification for that product based on the risk it poses. Class I recalls are the most critical, meaning there is risk of death or serious injury, like in Unilever's popsicle recall. Class II recalls, such as the one affecting Kodiak Power Waffles, signify a lessened chance of serious injury or death. Still, it means the FDA has determined that products may hold the possibility of causing permanent damage to one's health. A Class III recall indicates that a product is not likely to cause health issues, but it still affected enough to warrant a recall.