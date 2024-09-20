Kodiak Cakes Recalls Waffles In 13 States For Plastic Contamination

Kodiak Cakes, LLC has issued a recall of its 40-count Buttermilk & Vanilla Kodiak Power Waffles due to the "potential presence of soft plastic film," according to a recall notice sent to Costco members. The recalled waffles were sold between July 15th, 2024 and August 25, 2024 in Midwest Costco stores. The 13 states to which potentially affected waffles were shipped include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The best-by date for the potentially contaminated waffles is January 10th, 2026, while the UPC code is 705599019203. The recall is only for boxes with lot code 24193-WL4 and time stamp 12:00-23:00.

If you have an unopened box of Kodiak's Power waffles that fits this description, follow the safest way to dispose of recalled food and return it to Costco for a full refund. Customers who have further questions or concerns can reach out to Kodiak's customer service by email at flapjacks@kodiakcakes.com or phone at 801-328-4067. As of August 26th, 2024, no injuries or illnesses had been reported in relation to the recall.