Restaurant Steak Fajitas Are Not Worth The Price Tag
A surefire way to steal the spotlight at a restaurant is to order the steak fajitas, the infamous dish comes with a dramatic entrance. TikTok users even debated whether ordering them at someone else's birthday dinner was a party faux pas, simply because they're so attention-grabbing. But the real issue isn't about stealing the show at a celebration — it's whether you should order them at all. Is the sizzle worth the price tag? In short, no, it's really not.
Fajitas are just meat and vegetables, and you're better off making them yourself. Making your own steak fajitas at home is not only more cost-effective, but it also cuts through the restaurant's gimmick. At most places, the sizzling sound you hear isn't from cooking — it's just a hot skillet sprayed with oil or water after the fact. And when it comes to the meat, skirt steak, the traditional choice, is increasingly hard to find. You're likely getting a different cut altogether, and one that many restaurants buy pre-marinated. This leads to concerns about bacterial contamination and chemical treatments in the marinade. Plus, the international roots of fajitas aren't even Mexican — they were popularized in Texas in the 1930s. So, why not skip the overpriced sizzle and choose something more authentic from the menu? Your taste buds (and wallet) will thank you.
Better menu options
There are plenty of delicious items you can order instead of fajitas to get the most bang for your buck and enjoy some authentic Mexican food. It's well worth it to check out the restaurant's house specialities, or learn which region their recipes comes from. This will lead you to dishes that showcase the chef's expertise and are more difficult to recreate at home, making them a better use of your dining dollars.
You can also look for unique dishes such as mole sauce — a rich and complex blend of chiles, spices, nuts, seeds, and sometimes chocolate — or pozole, a traditional and flavorful Mexican soup. Consider trying something like aguachile, a refreshing and spicy ceviche dish made with shrimp. Also look for tamales, which are delicious but time-consuming to make at home. In addition to these authentic choices, consider trying items like chile rellenos, a classic Mexican dish featuring stuffed and fried peppers, which require time and skill to prepare properly.
These dishes not only offer a more genuine taste of the cuisine but also give you something truly unique and special to enjoy, rather than the easy-to-prepare fare like fajitas. And if you're tempted by the margaritas on the menu, think twice. Many restaurants use pre-made mixes rather than fresh ingredients, which can result in a less-than-stellar drink. Opt for something that's made from scratch or explore the restaurant's other beverage offerings for a more satisfying experience.