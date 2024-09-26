Restaurant Steak Fajitas Are Not Worth The Price Tag

A surefire way to steal the spotlight at a restaurant is to order the steak fajitas, the infamous dish comes with a dramatic entrance. TikTok users even debated whether ordering them at someone else's birthday dinner was a party faux pas, simply because they're so attention-grabbing. But the real issue isn't about stealing the show at a celebration — it's whether you should order them at all. Is the sizzle worth the price tag? In short, no, it's really not.

Fajitas are just meat and vegetables, and you're better off making them yourself. Making your own steak fajitas at home is not only more cost-effective, but it also cuts through the restaurant's gimmick. At most places, the sizzling sound you hear isn't from cooking — it's just a hot skillet sprayed with oil or water after the fact. And when it comes to the meat, skirt steak, the traditional choice, is increasingly hard to find. You're likely getting a different cut altogether, and one that many restaurants buy pre-marinated. This leads to concerns about bacterial contamination and chemical treatments in the marinade. Plus, the international roots of fajitas aren't even Mexican — they were popularized in Texas in the 1930s. So, why not skip the overpriced sizzle and choose something more authentic from the menu? Your taste buds (and wallet) will thank you.

