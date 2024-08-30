Why You Should Always Cut Baked Potatoes Right Out Of The Oven

There are very few meals that can't be improved by the addition of some sort of potato. Potatoes are fundamental to your post-work fast food run and an anticipated guest at dressed-up holiday dinners. They're comforting and customizable. You've likely also heard countless tips for improving your potatoes: make your fries crispier, your au gratins more tender, and your mashed potatoes creamier, fluffier, and more gourmet. It seems like the humble spud is relentlessly on a self-improvement journey.

Advertisement

Perhaps the simplest and most no-fuss method for preparing a potato is the baked potato. Baking the potato itself seems like it should be as simple as it sounds. Yet, there might be one prep tip you're missing that could be ruining the texture and flavor of your baked potato. It's important to slice into your spuds straight out of the oven to ensure the lightest, fluffiest results possible. Otherwise, they'll hold moisture, leading to a dense and chewy potato disaster (not exactly the pillowy potato of your dreams). As soon as potatoes are done baking, slice them open to allow the steam to immediately escape. To stop your spuds from becoming duds, don't allow them to rest as soon as they come out of the oven. Simply pierce your potato with a serrated knife to create a vent.

Advertisement