Why You Should Always Cut Baked Potatoes Right Out Of The Oven
There are very few meals that can't be improved by the addition of some sort of potato. Potatoes are fundamental to your post-work fast food run and an anticipated guest at dressed-up holiday dinners. They're comforting and customizable. You've likely also heard countless tips for improving your potatoes: make your fries crispier, your au gratins more tender, and your mashed potatoes creamier, fluffier, and more gourmet. It seems like the humble spud is relentlessly on a self-improvement journey.
Perhaps the simplest and most no-fuss method for preparing a potato is the baked potato. Baking the potato itself seems like it should be as simple as it sounds. Yet, there might be one prep tip you're missing that could be ruining the texture and flavor of your baked potato. It's important to slice into your spuds straight out of the oven to ensure the lightest, fluffiest results possible. Otherwise, they'll hold moisture, leading to a dense and chewy potato disaster (not exactly the pillowy potato of your dreams). As soon as potatoes are done baking, slice them open to allow the steam to immediately escape. To stop your spuds from becoming duds, don't allow them to rest as soon as they come out of the oven. Simply pierce your potato with a serrated knife to create a vent.
Get the best baked potatoes
Even if you've been popping potatoes into the oven for as long as you can remember, it's never too late to fine tune your baked potato technique for optimal flavor and texture. Be sure you're properly preparing your potato before it even hits the heat. Start by scrubbing potatoes clean, rinsing in cold water and patting them dry. Thoroughly drying your potatoes before baking prevents them from going soggy and will ensure the skin becomes nice and crispy, making the exterior a delicious, flaky addition to your meal.
Before placing them in your heated oven, be sure to also sprinkle the potato skin with a pinch of salt for extra flavor. Skip the foil and try baking your potato restaurant style. Instead, coat the outside with an oil like olive, vegetable, peanut, canola or sesame oil, or brush with melted butter. Now that you've really got the baked potato basics, you're ready to put your favorite steakhouse to shame.
Do wait for your cut-open potatoes to cool before adding these toppings
Once your now-cut baked potatoes have had some time to air out and cool down, you can load up your perfect potato with your favorite savory accoutrements.
A hearty, starchy baked potato makes for the ideal base for all manner of toppings: rich melted butter, tangy sour cream, gooey cheese, fresh chives and crumbled bacon. You could even go for Martha Stewart's favorite baked potato topping of caviar (yes, really). However, you are doing your taters a tragic disservice by letting them cool on the counter before cutting into them. Don't disappoint your steaks again by making this mistake with your basic side dish that's now been elevated with proper cutting and the best toppings.