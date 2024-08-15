The Secret To Tasting Cognac Is Choosing The Right Glass

Depending on the type of cognac you buy, this smooth liqueur can have notes of dried fruit, chocolate, spices, and nuts. Its complex flavor profile and warmth makes cognac easy to enjoy neat with no ice, no mixer, and no sweetener. While cognac is also great in a cocktail, your taste buds will have plenty to experience drinking this spirit on its own. However, to make the most of cognac's aromatics and flavors, you want to make sure you are drinking it the right way.

The secret to tasting all that cognac has to offer comes down to choosing the proper glassware. Natalie Migliarini, cocktailian, author, and founder of Beautiful Booze, says that a tulip glass is best as it "concentrates the aromas and enhances the tasting experience" when drinking cognac. Tulip glasses get their name from their rounded shape, which is reminiscent of the spring flower. They have a stem to allow for swirling, a great way to send a drink's aromatics toward your nose before you take a sip.