The Secret To Tasting Cognac Is Choosing The Right Glass
Depending on the type of cognac you buy, this smooth liqueur can have notes of dried fruit, chocolate, spices, and nuts. Its complex flavor profile and warmth makes cognac easy to enjoy neat with no ice, no mixer, and no sweetener. While cognac is also great in a cocktail, your taste buds will have plenty to experience drinking this spirit on its own. However, to make the most of cognac's aromatics and flavors, you want to make sure you are drinking it the right way.
The secret to tasting all that cognac has to offer comes down to choosing the proper glassware. Natalie Migliarini, cocktailian, author, and founder of Beautiful Booze, says that a tulip glass is best as it "concentrates the aromas and enhances the tasting experience" when drinking cognac. Tulip glasses get their name from their rounded shape, which is reminiscent of the spring flower. They have a stem to allow for swirling, a great way to send a drink's aromatics toward your nose before you take a sip.
Why tulip glasses are best for cognac
The power of a tulip glass lies in the unique silhouette. "A tulip-shaped glass is ideal for tasting cognac, as its shape allows you to fully appreciate both the flavors and aromas," Migliarini explains. Its wider base with a narrow opening at the top allows the spirit to breathe and permits its aromas to travel directly upward toward the nostrils. Sense of smell is key when tasting a cognac, or any fragrant liqueur for that matter, because what we experience as flavor occurs when our senses of taste and smell work together.
Migliarini recommends taking advantage of the stem of the tulip glass when drinking this elevated liqueur. "Gently swirl the cognac to release its bouquet, then take a moment to savor the scent before taking a sip," she advises. With this technique, your taste buds and your nose will collaborate to deliver the full spectrum of flavor contained within a tulip glass of cognac.
Other types of liquor to drink in tulip glasses
If you don't already own tulip glasses and are thinking of making the investment, you might be wondering what else you can use them for besides cognac. Luckily, there are plenty of beverages that benefit from the elegant design of the tulip glass. Because of the way it enhances the smelling experience, this glassware is ideal for tasting just about any spirit including mezcal, tequila, rum, and whiskey.
If you're a beer person, you'll commonly see brews like double IPAs, Scotch ales, and Belgian ales served in a tulip glass. Just like with spirits, the shape of the glass helps to accentuate the hoppy, fruity, and malty notes in especially aromatic beers. When it comes to wine, it's most common to see a floral white poured into a tulip glass to bring out those crisp and bright notes. No matter what your drink of choice is, you'll find that using a tulip glass greatly improves your tasting experience.