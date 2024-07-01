4 Easy Ways To Reheat Corn On The Cob

As one of the illustrious three sisters – corn, squash, and beans — corn on the cob has been heated and reheated on hearths, stovetops, and grills for 9,000 years. ​ When it's in season, from May until September, it's a popular fixture on dinner tables from coast to coast. And biting into it is something else. It's almost as if you can taste its long history in every sweet, crisp bite. As such, each pass across your tastebuds deserves to taste straight-off-the-stalk delicious.

While some of the corn's taste comes from how well it's cultivated, a good portion of the flavor arises from using the right cooking — or in the case of leftovers, reheating — methods. Fortunately, there are a number of choices — oven, stovetop, microwave, and air fryer — each of which offer different tastes and textures, but all of which are extremely delicious.

Why you'd choose one cooking method over another depends on a number of factors. First and foremost, you'll be limited by the cooking equipment that you have. For example, not having a microwave means that's out as a means to reheat your corn on the cob leftovers. Second, your personal preference plays a role. Finally, some cooking methods are faster than others. That's something to consider if you're in a hurry. Here's what you need to know about each.

