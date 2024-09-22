Can You Eat The Green Spots On A Pumpkin?

With September halfway through, everyone is anxious to get into all things pumpkin. From the unique history of jack-o'-lanterns to making Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup at home, almost everyone has something pumpkin related that they look forward to all year long. Even major stores, brands, and companies get in on the fun, with chains like Costco serving pumpkin pie seasonally to the delight of longtime customers.

For the more adventurous home cooks and bakers, learning to work with pumpkin in the kitchen can be a fun and rewarding experience. However, concerns always arise when green spots are seen on pumpkins. Fortunately, unlike other produce, green spots on pumpkins are safe to eat and not a cause for concern.

Green spots would be considered unsafe on produce like tomatoes or potatoes specifically, as spots on these types of plants typically have a poison known as solanine. This compound can cause a variety of symptoms, from nausea and vomiting to abdominal pain and even death in severe cases. Fortunately, pumpkins are not one of the types of produce to carry this compound, therefore green spots are safe to eat.

