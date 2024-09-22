The Unexpected Seasoning You Need To Be Adding To Instant Ramen
Although scratch-made ramen is a hearty, cozy, spoonable bounty of flavor-packed protein and slurpable carbs, preparing it at home or going out to your favorite ramen spot to get it isn't always a practical dinner decision. But, instant ramen can be a convenient alternative. As handy as it is, it often falls flat compared to its freshly-made counterpart. However, with one surprising spice blend, you can add a zippy depth to packaged ramen: ranch seasoning.
Ranch seasoning is a combination of garlic and onion powder, salt, pepper, dill, parsley, and occasionally dried buttermilk powder. Ranch seasoning, with its bright, garden-fresh, and herb-kissed taste, livens up the hearty, umami-forward flavors of instant ramen seasoning. For a light, springy soup, you can skip the ramen's original seasoning altogether, or mix the two for a perfect balance of aromatic and savory. Ranch seasoning is available in many supermarkets and may be located near the instant gravy packets or with the salad dressings. With this easy, low-effort instant ramen hack, you might just be able to convince yourself that your kitchen is one of the best ramen spots in the U.S.
Pair different ramen packets with your ranch seasoning
The ingredients in ranch seasoning are very versatile and can be used in many different recipes, so you can easily introduce the blend to any ramen flavor. Before sprinkling it over your cup of ramen, consider how the flavors of your seasoning will influence the ones in the packet.
Ranch seasoning and beef instant ramen come together like a culinary yin and yang. The fresh flavors of the spice blend enliven those deep, hearty, and umami-packed flavors to give it a more well-rounded profile. The same rings true for chicken-flavored instant ramen, as the spice blend accentuates and brightens its savory poultry essence.
The aromatic and herbaceous quality of ranch seasoning perfectly complements the lighter taste of seafood or vegetable ramen, too. Instead of introducing a new layer of flavor, it simply mirrors the freshness of the respective seasoning. Ranch powder can also gently cool off the sting of spicy ramen varieties, while still keeping its fiery bite at the center of the flavor profile.
Although it's just one of many secret ingredients that can upgrade instant ramen, ranch is one of the most flavorful and invigorating ones out there. Plus, if you buy the spice blend in bulk, you can introduce it to other soups, stews, meat marinades, and more.