The Reason You Should Be Cubing Your Oven-Baked Salmon

While relatively fast and simple to cook, it's still easy to make mistakes when preparing salmon. You can follow a recipe to a tee and yet wind up with salmon that's burnt on the outside but undercooked on the inside or salmon that's overcooked and dry. Luckily, there's an easy way to ensure that your salmon comes out perfect every time without having to watch it vigilantly. With this simple hack, you can put your salmon in the oven and walk away until it's done, knowing that it will come out crispy yet tender.

Cubing your salmon before you bake it eliminates the common problem of the outer layer burning while the inside is barely warm. The bite-sized pieces will be evenly exposed to the oven's heat, giving them a nice charred exterior while the inside cooks through without drying out. Salmon cubes also cook faster than a whole filet. A typical piece of salmon needs about 15 minutes in the oven, while cubes take 8-10 minutes.

If you need another reason to try cubing your salmon, the small pieces are perfect for any glaze or marinade. You can easily toss them with any sauce, completely covering them in flavor and moisture. While cubed salmon tastes great on its own, it's also the perfect addition to a salad or poke bowl.

