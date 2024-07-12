The Italian Cookie That Turns Ground Beef Into Dessert

There are tons of different regional chocolates out there, but Modica, a small city in southeast Sicily, produces some of the world's most delicious chocolate. And Modica is also home to a unique chocolate-based food with an unusual ingredient: Ground beef. Called 'Mpanatigghi, this half-moon shaped cookie brings foodies and tourists to landmark bakeries in Modica like Anitca Dolceria Bonajuto or Caffe' Dell'Arte looking to taste this savory item.

The cookies are basically folded dough filled with chocolate, spices like cinnamon, nuts such as almonds, and ground beef or veal that's been mixed with egg whites. If meat isn't your thing, some versions use eggplant instead, which are called liccumie. The Ruta family, who maintains Anitca Dolceria Bonajuto, told the New York Times that "Modican tradition views ['mpanatigghi] as a food rather than a candy."

It might seen curious to serve meat with sweets, but 'Mpanatigghi is definitely not the only food that does this. Most notably, mince pie, which is a popular British food served during Christmas, is made with sugar, beef fat, candied fruits, and spices. And in Mexico, there is a dish called Turcos de Nuevo León, which is a sweet empanada filled with ground pork, raw cane sugar, and powdered clove. And don't forget Cuban pastelitos de carne. These beef pastries are coated in syrup to meld the sweet and savory.

