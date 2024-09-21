Bring A Smoky Essence Into Your BLT And Grill The Bacon

The BLT: simple, delicious, classic. You could even say it's timeless. The inspired combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato has doubtless graced diner counters, picnic baskets, and lunch bags all across the country. Common wisdom holds that you don't mess with a classic — don't fix what isn't broken — but does this adage apply to the BLT? As amazing as the traditional BLT is, there's always room for improvement or at least, alteration. And you need look no further than the "B" in your BLT — the bacon.

There are a few different ways you can switch up your bacon to give your BLT a different character. If you're partial to some sweetness in your sandwich, then using candied bacon in your BLT can be a real treat, but for those who prefer a deeper smoky profile, your grill is the answer you seek. Grilling bacon will not only give you some amazing texture but also impart some smoky complexity, elevating your BLT above the standard fare. So if the usual BLT has grown old for you, or if you simply want to try something new, grilled bacon makes all the smoky difference.