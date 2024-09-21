Bring A Smoky Essence Into Your BLT And Grill The Bacon
The BLT: simple, delicious, classic. You could even say it's timeless. The inspired combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato has doubtless graced diner counters, picnic baskets, and lunch bags all across the country. Common wisdom holds that you don't mess with a classic — don't fix what isn't broken — but does this adage apply to the BLT? As amazing as the traditional BLT is, there's always room for improvement or at least, alteration. And you need look no further than the "B" in your BLT — the bacon.
There are a few different ways you can switch up your bacon to give your BLT a different character. If you're partial to some sweetness in your sandwich, then using candied bacon in your BLT can be a real treat, but for those who prefer a deeper smoky profile, your grill is the answer you seek. Grilling bacon will not only give you some amazing texture but also impart some smoky complexity, elevating your BLT above the standard fare. So if the usual BLT has grown old for you, or if you simply want to try something new, grilled bacon makes all the smoky difference.
Turn your BLT into a smoky delicacy
The idea of grilling your bacon for a BLT might sound like a heavenly twist to your regular sandwich, but remember, the bacon is not the only part that you can change. If you're looking to get even more flavor — or if you just want to make the smoky flavor even more prominent — there are other aspects of the BLT that you can play with.
Take some inspiration from other BLT tips you've seen on Chowhound and give them a barbecue-inspired adjustment. You may have seen how you can swap out the mayo in your BLT for some tangy Italian dressing. Use this as your launching pad, and maybe substitute in some chipotle mayo for an exciting kick. If you want to add a tangy element, you can amp up your BLT's flavor factor with some pimento cheese. If you're really striving for the smokiest BLT possible, consider adding an aged or smoked cheese like gouda for a delicious spin on the usual dish or even throw your bread on the grill to give your whole sandwich the barbecue treatment. There are ample opportunities to kick your BLT up a notch. All you need are a few ingredients and some imagination!