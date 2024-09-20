What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Kava?

Plants of many varieties have long been used in holistic medicine and cultural ceremonies to promote healing, cultivate spirituality, and support overall well-being through their believed (and sometimes proven) medicinal properties. Though there are some familiar topical and injectable flora such as aloe, hemp, and lavender, others are just now coming into the mainstream, prompting intrigue and fascination. Enter kava, the sippable root remedy for anxiety.

Kava is a shrub native to the South Pacific Islands, related to the black pepper plant, whose roots are typically consumed as a beverage but can also be chewed, pressed into pills, packaged in capsules, or concentrated in tinctures. Kava, also called kava kava, is said to reduce anxiety, lower stress, ease symptoms of insomnia, and promote overall feelings of ease and euphoria. Kava is legal but unregulated across the U.S. and states like California, Texas, and Ohio have even opened kava bars for social sipping.

Similar to benzodiazepines such as Xanax, kava interacts with GABA receptors in the brain to produce a calming, mood-enhancing effect. Uniquely, kava's effects intensify with continued use, which is an uncommon trait of such substances. In a study published in the journal Psychopharmacology, Kava significantly reduced anxiety and depression with no serious side effects compared to a placebo, suggesting efficiency in anxiety treatment. Another study, published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, determined that kava can sharpen focus, but paradoxically, it also impairs temporal order judgment, a key element of executive function related to driving safety.

