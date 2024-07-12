Make Your Own Saucy (Not Soggy) Nuggets With These Easy Tips

Apple pie is the archetypal American dessert, but chicken nuggets may be the nation's star poultry product. Invented in 1963 by Robert C. Baker, a Cornell University food science professor, bite-sized breaded chicken chunks made poultry mainstream. Only a few years before their creation, the average American ate 28 pounds of chicken in 1960; 2024's projected consumption is 103.2 pounds per person, which makes it the most widely consumed protein in the United States (via the National Chicken Council). While this dramatic increase isn't solely due to the rise of chicken nuggets, they became a fixture in American diets. As of 2023, 5% of Americans ate nuggets every day, while 18% ate them weekly, according to Statista. And with so many chicken-centered chains dotting the country, from Raising Cane's to Chick-fil-A, both beloved for their sauces, the popular food is a prime target for innovation. While you've likely heard of dino nuggets, how about saucy nuggets?

Two versions of this trendy fast food item launched at Wendy's and KFC on June 10, 2024. Although dipping chicken nuggets in delicious sauces is nothing new, it's not as common to coat the morsels in them as you would with chicken wings. After all, nuggets are beloved for their crispy breading, which can become mushy from soaking up moisture. However, preparing a homemade version could be a recipe for success. If you're interested in making your own saucy nuggets, here are some tips on how to keep them from becoming soggy.