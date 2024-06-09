Cured Vs Uncured Hot Dogs: Is There Really A Difference?

Hot dogs are a quintessential American favorite, but they are also an immensely controversial food, from the ingredients in the dogs to the way they're prepared. One of the most controversial things about hot dogs is the fact that they are a type of cured meat. Cured meats are treated with a combination of salt and nitrites to protect them from harmful bacteria and prolong their shelf life. Nitrite is very effective. One of the most common hot dog myths says that franks are a leading cause of food poisoning, but that's not true, thanks in no small part to nitrite. However, nitrite also comes with some health concerns.

There is a growing amount of scientific evidence linking cured meats to cancer in animal studies. When nitrite is paired with protein, as it is in cured meats, it produces carcinogenic compounds called nitrosamines, forms of which can also be found in alcohol and cigarette smoke. You might think that the solution to this is simple — just buy uncured hot dogs — but uncured meats aren't what you think they are.

There is a difference between cured and uncured hot dogs, but it's not as big of a difference as their names would suggest. Cured hot dogs are made with synthetic nitrites while uncured hot dogs use organically-derived nitrites. But the potential consequences of these compounds are the same either way, and nutrition-wise, there really isn't much of a difference between cured and uncured meats, hot dogs or otherwise.

