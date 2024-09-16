Gordon Ramsay Doesn't Fully Drain Pasta And Neither Should You

You can always rely on Gordon Ramsay to point you in the right direction when it comes to cooking (even if that means he has to throw your dish in the garbage, a la "Hell's Kitchen"). And while you probably associate the famously hot-tempered chef more with fine dining than home cooking (he's a multiple Michelin star recipient, after all), let it be known that he also likes bringing star power to everyday dishes like tomato soup, salad, avocado toast, and pasta. In fact, Ramsay has one particular trick up his sleeve that he believes you should be using when preparing the latter — and that's only partially draining it.

In a video for his official Gordon Ramsay YouTube channel, the chef can be seen swiftly moving cooked pasta from a pot of boiling water with tongs — pausing only briefly to give it a slight jiggle — into a neighboring pan containing sauce; no sieves, colanders, or other draining equipment in sight. "Don't over-drain the pasta, leave the momentum of that in," he says. "I want some water shaken in there," he later adds. The idea of not properly draining pasta may seem unconventional to some, but it actually has a number of benefits — including the fact that it can help thicken and emulsify the accompanying sauce.