Leftover Ground Beef Is The Perfect Excuse To Make A Hamburger Salad

So you've got leftover ground beef and don't know what to do with it. Sure, you could freeze it, but if you're tired of the classic hamburger, here's an even better idea: hamburger salad. A hamburger salad is exactly what it sounds like: a deconstructed take on the burger, minus the bun, with all the meat, veggies, and sauce heaped into a bowl.

The hamburger salad is as versatile as the hamburger itself. At its most basic, you can start with ¼ pound or so of ground beef per serving (85/15 is a good option and may not require you to drain off fat like an 80/20), lettuce, onions, tomatoes, toasted sesame seeds, and pickles. Dress the salad in anything you want. If you like blue cheese on burgers, you'll love it on your salad. If you prefer something sweeter, opt for honey mustard. Barbecue sauce works great, too.

Otherwise, whip up a dressing that incorporates all the typical burger fixins: mayo, ketchup, mustard (Dijon adds a nice zippiness) and chopped pickles or relish. You could also add the pickle juice. Pickle brine adds flavor to soups as well as hamburger salad. Sweet flavors work in a basic burger sauce as well. Try a tablespoon of sugar or a dash of powdered monk fruit sweetener or honey and watch the flavor unfold.

