Leftover Ground Beef Is The Perfect Excuse To Make A Hamburger Salad
So you've got leftover ground beef and don't know what to do with it. Sure, you could freeze it, but if you're tired of the classic hamburger, here's an even better idea: hamburger salad. A hamburger salad is exactly what it sounds like: a deconstructed take on the burger, minus the bun, with all the meat, veggies, and sauce heaped into a bowl.
The hamburger salad is as versatile as the hamburger itself. At its most basic, you can start with ¼ pound or so of ground beef per serving (85/15 is a good option and may not require you to drain off fat like an 80/20), lettuce, onions, tomatoes, toasted sesame seeds, and pickles. Dress the salad in anything you want. If you like blue cheese on burgers, you'll love it on your salad. If you prefer something sweeter, opt for honey mustard. Barbecue sauce works great, too.
Otherwise, whip up a dressing that incorporates all the typical burger fixins: mayo, ketchup, mustard (Dijon adds a nice zippiness) and chopped pickles or relish. You could also add the pickle juice. Pickle brine adds flavor to soups as well as hamburger salad. Sweet flavors work in a basic burger sauce as well. Try a tablespoon of sugar or a dash of powdered monk fruit sweetener or honey and watch the flavor unfold.
Variations on the standard hamburger salad
Once you've got the basic formula for a hamburger salad, you can elevate it to lofty heights, or at least switch the flavors up to satisfy your taste buds. Start by playing with the seasonings and other flavorings in your meat. There are a number of ways to add more flavor to ground beef, including stirring Dijon mustard into it to mimic the flavor of a mustard-fried burger at In-N-Out. You could try doing the same with smoked bone marrow for an upgrade that lends a buttery richness to the whole dish.
Toppings and mix-ins are a great way to customize your burger salad bowl. A few tweaks to the seasoning, condiments, or dressing can even give your salad an entirely different flavor profile — think taco seasoning, diced jalapeños, and sour cream for a hamburger taco salad. For a cheeseburger salad, add shredded cheddar cheese (preferably shredded from a block, since pre-shredded cheese doesn't melt as well). Amplify the richness and texture with bacon, avocado, or a fried egg on top — cooked just the way you like it. Alternatively, get more veggies in your bowl with sauteed mushrooms or caramelized onions. Finally, if you've got leftover ground turkey or ground chicken, there's no rule saying you can't add them to your hamburger bowl for extra protein. You may even enjoy them enough to make one of these meats the star of your next "hamburger" salad.