Why You Should Undercook Air Fryer Chicken Breasts On Purpose

Chicken breasts are notoriously unforgiving. Overcook one by just a minute or so and you're left with dry, tasteless meat. And then, of course, everyone's been at the opposite end of the spectrum and cut into a piece of chicken they thought was done only to see it pink and raw in the middle. Some people swear by the air fryer for perfectly cooked chicken breast, but be sure to follow this tip next time: Undercook your protein on purpose.

Chicken is safe to consume once it has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but taking it out of the air fryer once it has reached 155 or 160 degrees is a pro-tip that your taste buds will thank you for. Place the cooked chicken on a plate, cover it tightly with foil, and allow it to rest for five or 10 minutes and let the process of carry-over cooking work its magic. That's right; the chicken will continue to cook once it's removed from the air fryer. Removing it from the heat source when it is just slightly undercooked and letting it rest will allow it to come to a perfect 165 degrees Fahrenheit and you'll have moist, juicy chicken.