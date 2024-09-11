What Trader Joe's 'Pink Sauce' Is Really Made Of
From its steamed soup dumplings to its delicious peanut butter cups, Trader Joe's is known for taking basic snacks and groceries and elevating them to the next level. The grocer's willingness to explore less common flavors also makes it responsible for introducing shoppers to new dishes and recipes. For example, "pink sauce," which can be found in TJ's microwavable Cheese Filled Fiocchetti. "Pink sauce" may sound like the secret ingredient at some fantastical ice cream parlor, but it's actually a classic pasta sauce with a creamy, savory flavor.
Pink sauce, also known as rosatella sauce, gets its name from its pinkish hue, which is a result of mixing thick tomato passata or paste and heavy cream. The rosatella sauce sold by Trader Joe's also contains onion and garlic, herbs, and cheese. This creamy, bright, flavorful sauce mixes the best parts of marinara and alfredo sauce, and is basically a liquid version of the ultimate pairing that is tomato and cream.
The creamiest tomato sauce at Trader Joe's
The next time you head to Trader Joe's, you can get your pink sauce fix by either picking up a frozen meal that includes it, or by grabbing a jar of the Rosatella Pasta Sauce. If you're worried about your local store running out of stock, try this tip for reserving Trader Joe's most popular items. The general consensus online is that the sauce is a hit. One Redditor said that it was a new favorite, while another said they'd "go to war" for the rosatella sauce. Still, one commenter said they didn't like the tomato flavor, so if you're not a fan of marinara this may not be the sauce for you.
Pink sauce is thick and creamy like vodka sauce, and goes best with a sturdy, sauce-clingy noodle like penne or rigatoni. Before you cook up an easy weeknight dinner with Trader Joe's Rosatella Pasta Sauce, check out this hack for easily combining sauce and pasta. Trust us, your stomach will thank you for it.