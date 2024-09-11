What Trader Joe's 'Pink Sauce' Is Really Made Of

From its steamed soup dumplings to its delicious peanut butter cups, Trader Joe's is known for taking basic snacks and groceries and elevating them to the next level. The grocer's willingness to explore less common flavors also makes it responsible for introducing shoppers to new dishes and recipes. For example, "pink sauce," which can be found in TJ's microwavable Cheese Filled Fiocchetti. "Pink sauce" may sound like the secret ingredient at some fantastical ice cream parlor, but it's actually a classic pasta sauce with a creamy, savory flavor.

Pink sauce, also known as rosatella sauce, gets its name from its pinkish hue, which is a result of mixing thick tomato passata or paste and heavy cream. The rosatella sauce sold by Trader Joe's also contains onion and garlic, herbs, and cheese. This creamy, bright, flavorful sauce mixes the best parts of marinara and alfredo sauce, and is basically a liquid version of the ultimate pairing that is tomato and cream.