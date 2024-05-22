The Ice Cream Maker Shortcut For A Big Batch Of Iced Coffee

There's no better time than a warm, sunny day to stir up a nice, refreshing cold coffee. Whether it's an iced coffee or a cold brew, a cold coffee in your hand is the perfect companion during a long day. And if iced coffees are a regular staple for you, you might find that you simply can't get enough of the stuff. This is where another summer mainstay comes in.

Your ice cream maker can prove to be the secret tool to making huge batches of iced coffee all at once and with minimal effort. All you need is the freezer bowl from your ice cream maker. Just pre-chill it in the freezer and pour a pot of freshly brewed coffee into it once the bowl is sufficiently chilled. Your coffee will cool off in less than 10 minutes, and this method won't water it down with melting ice. Doing this, you won't have to wait long at all to get your hands on a huge batch of icy caffeinated goodness.