The Ice Cream Maker Shortcut For A Big Batch Of Iced Coffee
There's no better time than a warm, sunny day to stir up a nice, refreshing cold coffee. Whether it's an iced coffee or a cold brew, a cold coffee in your hand is the perfect companion during a long day. And if iced coffees are a regular staple for you, you might find that you simply can't get enough of the stuff. This is where another summer mainstay comes in.
Your ice cream maker can prove to be the secret tool to making huge batches of iced coffee all at once and with minimal effort. All you need is the freezer bowl from your ice cream maker. Just pre-chill it in the freezer and pour a pot of freshly brewed coffee into it once the bowl is sufficiently chilled. Your coffee will cool off in less than 10 minutes, and this method won't water it down with melting ice. Doing this, you won't have to wait long at all to get your hands on a huge batch of icy caffeinated goodness.
What if you don't have an ice cream maker?
Maybe you've already learned how to make ice cream without a dedicated machine, and therefore don't have a spare ice cream freezer bowl around your home. No worries — you still have a few options to swap out the freezer bowl and replace it with other items that you can find around the house.
Really, you can use just about any large container you have kicking around, as long as it can fit your pot-full of coffee and can sit undisturbed in the freezer. If you have any large ceramic or metal bowls, they will suffice just fine to contain your soon-to-be iced coffee (just be careful with your hands if you plan to pour hot coffee into a metal bowl, of course). As well, you can put some of your insulated thermos mugs to use and pre-chill them in the freezer for your coffee. And if you need an extra-cold safeguard, put some spare towels to use and wrap them around the containers to help insulate your vessels.
Step up your iced coffee game all summer
Utilizing this ice cream machine hack for iced coffee is not only super convenient, but it will ensure that you're getting the most out of your coffee maker. Iced coffee is already ultra-craveable, and with this trick tucked up your sleeve, you'll now have access to breezy iced coffees practically on-demand. But your iced coffee escapades don't have to stop there.
With the ability to make so much iced coffee so quickly, now's the time to level up your iced coffee even more. Once you get your coffee brewed and subsequently cooled, you can use a cocktail shaker to make the perfect iced coffee. This adds some lovely airiness to your drink and is a great way to incorporate syrups and other flavors. And if you feel like putting a bit of a boozy twist on your iced coffee, you might consider upgrading your iced coffee with a shot of Campari. Iced coffee is a great canvas full of creative potential. Whether you want a simple black coffee or an extravagant specialty beverage, all options are on the table with a little ingenuity and a lot of chilled coffee.