You Can't Have A Perfect Cup Of Decaf Tea Without Dumping It Out First

Even though tea has been around for centuries, people still can't agree on what's the best way to make a cup today. If you ask 10 different tea drinkers what the best way to make a cup of tea is, you'll get 10 different answers, plus a massive argument. Fortunately, science has put its foot down where decaf tea is concerned. For the best drink that won't keep you awake until 5 a.m. on a workday, according to Michelle Francl, Ph.D., in her book "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea," you need to brew it twice. This is because tea releases caffeine quickly, though the amount of caffeine can vary based on the heat of the water, your brewing time and technique, and the leaves' oxidation level. (In general, the hotter the water and the longer the steep, the higher the concentration of caffeine.)

Start by steeping a teaspoon of loose green tea leaves in ¼ cup (1½ ounces) of sufficiently hot water for three minutes. For tea bags (which can even be fashioned from coffee filters), Francl advises that a 30-second initial steep will suffice. Discard this caffeine-rich liquid, but don't toss out the leaves or tea bags just yet. Now, you can pour fresh hot water over them and brew as you normally would, and voilà, an 80%-caffeine-reduced cup of green tea!