Protect Your Beans From Cracking With Help From Your Oven

Cooking dried beans from scratch produces a much better legume dish than the canned variety. Sure, canned beans are more convenient since you just crack open the tin and have ready-to-eat beans. However, the texture and flavor of home-cooked beans are far superior no matter how much you try to make canned beans taste homemade. One thing you have to be mindful of when preparing dried beans is protecting them from cracking and creating a mushy disappointment. That's why we recommend enlisting the services of your oven.

There are a couple of reasons why cooking dried beans in the oven prevents the bursting and splitting of the legumes. First, beans require a gentle simmer to avoid continuously bumping into each other (one of the causes of cracking). The oven is ideal for this because its ambient heat allows for a low simmer. Moreover, you don't need to keep checking the heat to regulate it as you do on the stovetop. Secondly, the heat in an oven is more or less equally distributed, and because of that, there's no need to keep stirring the beans every few minutes. Too much stirring can physically damage your beans and lead to splitting or cracking, so your oven will save you from that. All in all, oven cooking is basically hands-off once you've popped the beans inside.

