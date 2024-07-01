5 Mixers You Need To Make Cheap Beer Taste Better

Now that the hottest days of summer are right on top of us, there are few things in life that are better than an ice-cold beer to beat the heat, especially with friends and family. But while craft beers are awesome, most of us have to settle for the canned, six-packed lagers from the grocery store. And let's be honest here — these aren't exactly known for their incredible flavors.

Fortunately, if you've been tired of drinking close-to-water lagers, there's a trick that you can use to make it a smidge more palatable – add a splash of a mixer. The right one will transform your sad-tasting canned beer into a treat. Bland and tasteless? You can count on something like fruit juice can give it some sweetness and flavor. And if it's the lack of a distinct mouthfeel that's keeping you from enjoying the pint, try and add something like sparkling water. It'll lend the beer a nice "texture" with its effervescence.

The point is, no matter what problem you're having with your cheap beer, there's a mixer out there that can fix it for you. Even though the list is very long, here are some essential mixers that you should keep in your mixing station slash fridge to prep for the next time you have to crack open a cold (but cheap) one.

