Why You Should Skip Toasting Your Buns For Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Is there anything more satisfying than biting into a bun loaded with tender shredded pork, crunchy slaw, and lashings of smoky barbecue sauce? These are the components that make up a typical pulled pork sandwich; a cookout staple that celebrity chef Guy Fieri once described as "the ultimate comfort food" (via Veg News).

And while this dish's namesake — pulled pork — is and should always be the star of the show, there's nothing wrong with giving some attention to the ingredient that literally brings it all together, aka the bun. This is often served toasted, but if you really want to make your pulled pork sandwich stand out from the crowd, consider trying the opposite (read: a soft bun). Not only will this provide a pleasant textural contrast to the other elements of the dish (crisp vegetables, meat with a slight bite); it will also prevent them from firing out in all directions as you chow down. But perhaps most importantly of all, it will capture any of those precious juices that try to escape!